New commander for Kansas National Guard company in Wichita

The Kansas National Guard’s 1161st Forward Support Company has a new commander.
Capt. Ronny O. Adorno was named commander at a ceremony Saturday at the Heartland Preparedness Center in Wichita. Adorno succeeds Capt. Eric Deeds.
Adorno most recently served as logistics officer with the 997th Bridge Support Battalion. He joined the Kansas Army National Guard in January 2009 and attended Officer’s Candidate School that June, receiving his commission in August 2010.
