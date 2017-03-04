Can you get out if your house catches fire?

The Kansas Fire Marshal wants to know: Have you developed an escape plan in the event of a fire?
Do you have a working smoke detector in your residence?
Those are just a couple of the questions on a two-page survey the state office has put together to get a snapshot of fire safety awareness and preparedness around the state.
“The idea was to give information to local fire departments, to help them realize what areas they need to work on” in terms of education, said Kevin Doel, public information manager for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
But the survey has a dual purpose, he said.
“When you’re taking it, you’re being reminded of things you should be doing but maybe you’re not,” Doel said.
Maybe you’ve changed the batteries in your smoke detector, but do you test it every month? Maybe you have a fire escape plan, but do you practice it in the dark?
“Most fires happen at night, so even if you’ve practiced your escape plan, unless you’ve done it at night in the dark, it probably hasn’t done you much good,” Doel said.
That’s why fire officials urge residents to keep working flashlights next to every bed and shoes and clothes within easy reach.
Residents are being encouraged to take the online survey during the month of March. Officials plan to set up about 10 community meetings around the state so local agencies can “talk amongst each other, and develop their own plan for working together” to enhance fire safety, Doel said.
The focus of the meetings will vary depending on the results of the survey, he said.
Wichita Fire Marshal Brad Crisp acknowledged in an e-mail response to questions that “growth opportunities for education exist” in the city.
“Especially for the importance of smoke alarms, cooking safety and cigarette safety,” he added. “These are always our primary issues.”
While planning and practicing escape routes is important, he said, “if you can prevent the cooking or smoking fire, you have hit a home run.”
Smoke alarms should give people ample time to escape, he said, so it’s important to make sure they’re functioning properly.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Fire Safety Survey
Click here to take a fire safety survey from the Kansas State Fire Marshal:
Comments