Pilot flies solo (again) to celebrate 50 years of flight

Jerry Griggs soloed in an airplane on Saturday.
Again.
It was 50 years to the day that he did it the first time, when he was 16.
Prepping him for his flight on Saturday, in a Cessna 182, was Jim Schoerger, age 80: the same instructor who trained him for his first solo flight on March 4, 1967, when Schoerger was 30 and Griggs was 16.
Griggs has logged what he said is 13,000 hours flying planes since that first solo flight. He’s put in another 20,000 hours in flight simulators in Wichita.
Saturday’s several flights at Colonel James Jabara airport amounted to “a celebration,” Griggs said. “I don’t know how else to say it.”
What he was celebrating, he said, was not so much himself, but aviation.
It’s always great to fly.
Jim Schoerger, Jerry Griggs’ original flight instructor
Schoerger had traveled to Wichita on Friday from Houston, where he works full time, after 80 decades of living, at an oil and gas company down there.
He doesn’t fly much anymore, he said. “It’s too expensive unless it’s on somebody else’s dime.” But he said he would have traveled twice as far as he did on Friday to sit beside Jerry Griggs in an airplane again.
Griggs took him up for a couple of touch-and go flights at Jabara Airport on Saturday, before doing his ceremonial solo.
“It’s always great to fly,” Schoerger said. “You’re soaring like a bird up there, looking down on everything.”
These guys do love a good aviation story.
And like many aviation devotees, they cherish tradition.
You’re soaring like a bird up there.
Jim Schoerger, Jerry Griggs’ original flight instructor
There was one tradition that took place while Schoerger and Griggs were flying; several of their friends on the ground told jokes making good-natured fun of pilot egos:
“How many pilots does it take to screw in a light bulb? Just one: the pilot holds the light bulb and lets the world revolve around him.”
And : “At a party of strangers, how can you know which person is the pilot? Oh, he’ll tell you.”
And then after Grigg’s solo flight, he took off his dress shirt, and allowed Schoerger to scissor out a dish-towel-sized patch from the tee-shirt underneath.
Clipping a new pilot’s shirt-tail is a time-honored aviation tradition.
After Schoerger cut it out, he put it on a table beside the red dish-towel-sized swath of tee-shirt that he’d clipped out of 16-year-old new pilot Jerry Grigg’s tee-shirt 50 years ago.
Griggs has had that ancient shirt-tail stapled to his wall for many years, and took it down to bring it to Schoerger at Jabara on Saturday.
“You can hang this new one on your wall now, for a long time,” Schoerger told Griggs.
