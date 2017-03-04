Wichita mother shoots at police, surrenders

A Wichita mother fired a shot at police on Friday, and barricaded herself in her home with her three children for several hours.
She surrendered to police after 3 a.m. Saturday, Wichita police said. No one was injured.
The standoff occurred starting about 7:43 p.m. Friday, in the 1400 block of East Arnold, said police officer Paul Cruz.
Officers had been sent there to check on the welfare of the woman, age 30, Cruz said in a prepared statement.
She kept officers and the police department’s tactical team out of her home for more than seven hours, Cruz said.
Negotiators talked with her for much of that time, Cruz said.
The shot was fired at officers during those negotiations, Cruz said.
