Better work by public, rescuers saving more pets’ lives

No part of the pets-and-people romance gets more problematic than euthanasia.
“Don’t ever use the word ‘kill,’ ” said Wichita police Lt. Joe Schroeder, the city’s animal control supervisor. “The word is ‘euthanize.’ If you say ‘kill,’ trust me, you’ll get hate mail; we’ve learned that the hard way.”
Whatever people call it, there’s less of it in Wichita in recent years.
The Kansas Humane Society saved 22 percent of the animals it took in during 2003. The rate had improved to 60 percent by the time it built a new building in 2009. The “save rate” has improved every year since then, reaching 87 percent last year, said Mark Eby, director.
The Humane Society euthanized 1,588 animals in 2016 — 663 dogs, 910 cats and 15 small mammals, Eby said. The euthanasia total is 554 lower than it was in 2015, 1,071 fewer animals than in 2014, and 1,847 fewer than the number euthanized in 2013. It euthanized another 946 animals in the end-of-life service it provides. Meanwhile, it adopted out 8,420 animals and handed off another 1,451 to animal rescue organizations.
Schroeder doesn’t have numbers for past years at the city animal shelter; he took over last summer. But he said the shelter handed off 5,159 animals for adoption or to owners reclaiming them, and euthanized a smaller number – 306 dogs and 1,630 cats.
The shelter’s save rate was as good as that of the Humane Society; 22 percent of the animals brought into the shelter were euthanized last year, he said.
Eby and Schroeder attribute higher save rates to better efforts by their staffs and the public, and by the creation and expansion in recent years of a number of animal rescue operations in the Wichita area.
Rescue organizations in recent years saved many sick animals that would have been euthanized in years past, Schroeder said.
“The medical bills to save some sick animals can be extraordinarily high, enough that we can’t do it with tax money,” Schroeder said. “But we’ve had several rescue groups foot bills that saved animals we’d not be able to save on our own.”
Randi Carter runs the All Dogs BarkNPlay boarding and training facility to earn money – and runs the Beauties and Beasts rescue organization to spend money saving animals. She spent about $40,000 last year rescuing dogs, training them to be more social, and placing them in adoptions. She spent $13,000 on medical bills in the last month, she said.
Sarah Coffman runs the Wichita Animal Action League; she recently spent $1,400 each for puppies that came into the Humane Society suffering from the parvovirus.
Carter and Coffman give good marks to the Humane Society and the city shelter for improving animals’ chances of survival. One example: the Humane Society’s employee in charge of rescues, Kate Nance, is now full-time and no longer part-time, Carter said. That sent a public message that rescues are important, she said.
Schroeder, not long after he took over leading the city shelter, doubled the length of time animals could be housed before a decision was made about euthanizing. State law requires three days; he set it at six days so that rescue organizations and the Humane Society could research and plan how to get the dog adopted.
The Humane Society created what amounts to a 30-day give-the-animal-back guarantee, after adoptions, Eby said.
“We tell people now that they can try the animal out for 30 days, and bring it back if things don’t work out,” he said. “We’d rather you bring it back to us rather than give it away or release it; and we don’t want these animals showing up on Craigslist, either.”
Critics in the past have said the Humane Society euthanizes too many animals. Eby said anyone with questions can come there, and he’ll show them what they do. The save rate improved by hundreds after 2009 when the Society opened a $10.2 million building.
Coffman said people still complain about animals euthanized at the shelter and the Humane Society. And she said there are still “far too many unnecessary euthanizations.”
“But the ugly truth is that euthanized animals are our own fault in the Wichita community,” Coffman said. “We have people buying animals from unscrupulous breeders, we have animals dumped, and we have people not thinking. The shelter Schroeder runs, she said, “is far too understaffed and underfunded for the need.”
Some euthanizations are inevitable, Schroeder said.
“Wichita has a lot of feral cats, for example, many of which are sick,” he said.
And some dogs are chronically dangerous, he said.
“We take decisions like that seriously because even a dangerous animal nearly always has somebody who loves him,” Schroeder said. “But I can’t allow a dangerous animal to maul a child or attack an elderly person, or kill the neighbor’s dog or cat.”
One other set of numbers should please people who love animals, Schroeder said.
Bites and attacks on humans — or other animals — are way down in recent years, he said.
There were 2,140 bites recorded in Wichita in 1997, he said.
The annual number went steadily down after that, he said, even though the city in 2008 changed how it counted serious human-animal conflicts. It counted only bites before, but after 2008 added “attacks,” together with bites, thinking that a dog pinning a person against a fence — even if it didn’t bite — was as serious as a bite.
Even with the change, he said, the numbers have declined dramatically.
In 2016 there were 1,082 bites and attacks in Wichita, less than half number of bites recorded 19 years before. There were just under 1,000 bites and attacks in 2015, and 1,005 the year before that, Schroeder said.
People know more now, and do a better job of helping animals, he said.
