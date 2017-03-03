Part of West Street to close for bridge work under Kellogg

West Street under Kellogg will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release.
The closure is part of the ongoing project to rebuild the I-235/Kellogg interchange. Crews will be doing a bridge deck pour on Saturday on the eastbound Kellogg bridge, the release said.
Motorists going south on West Street can still use the ramp to get on westbound Kellogg, said Tom Hein, KDOT spokesman, but cannot go under the Kellogg bridge. Traffic going north on West Street will not be able to go under the bridge either, he said.
Eastbound traffic can exit Kellogg to West Street but will be able to only turn right, Hein said. The right lane of eastbound Kellogg also will be closed on Saturday.
The widening of the Kellogg bridge is necessary for the additional lanes of traffic entering from new ramps on northbound and southbound I-235.
