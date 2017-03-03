Local

March 3, 2017 5:30 AM

Part of West Street to close for bridge work under Kellogg

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

West Street under Kellogg will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release.

The closure is part of the ongoing project to rebuild the I-235/Kellogg interchange. Crews will be doing a bridge deck pour on Saturday on the eastbound Kellogg bridge, the release said.

Motorists going south on West Street can still use the ramp to get on westbound Kellogg, said Tom Hein, KDOT spokesman, but cannot go under the Kellogg bridge. Traffic going north on West Street will not be able to go under the bridge either, he said.

Eastbound traffic can exit Kellogg to West Street but will be able to only turn right, Hein said. The right lane of eastbound Kellogg also will be closed on Saturday.

The widening of the Kellogg bridge is necessary for the additional lanes of traffic entering from new ramps on northbound and southbound I-235.

Dangerous, unpopular I-235 interchange to get makeover

The I-235 and Kellogg interchange has been the ire of drivers for years. Work began in late 2015 to reconfigure the interchange; work isn't expected to be completed until 2019.

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

Construction crews tear down the Kansas Turnpike bridge at Kellogg near Webb on Friday night into Saturday morning. (Dec. 2-3, 2016 / Courtesy of Kansas Turnpike)

 

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cop's NFL-worthy tackle takes down bat-wielding attacker

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos