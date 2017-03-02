Family, officials ask supporters to pray Friday for injured police officer

Convinced that the power of prayer could help, family and friends Brian Arterburn are asking people to take a break on Friday afternoons to pray for the Wichita police officer, who was gravely injured after being run over last month by a man fleeing from authorities.
The Wichita Police Department has shared posters on its Facebook page urging supporters to say a prayer for Arterburn at 1 p.m. Friday, the same day of the week that people are being encouraged to wear blue in support of Arterburn.
“Officer Brian Arterburn is a fighter and is continually improving, but still has a long road ahead,” a statement posted with the flier said.
Supporters are being asked to pray “specifically for the miraculous healing that is taking place in Brian’s body, and for his brain to be restored to its previous function.” They’re also being asked to pray for Arterburn’s family and to give him the strength he will need on many levels for the road ahead.
In an update on his condition Thursday posted on Facebook, Arterburn’s wife, Claudale Cavanaugh, wrote, “Brian did not sleep well last night. ... I think it’s safe to say the ornery Brian is back and is only perfecting his game. The strong will and strength he has is exactly what’s going to help him to work as hard as he can in rehab.
“This miracle man may of been down for a few weeks, but he is finally well enough to forge forward with his new journey.”
Arterburn was run over as he was placing stop sticks in the street at the intersection of Kinkaid and Topeka early on the afternoon of Feb. 7. An affidavit laying out the basis for arresting Justin Terrazas states Arterburn suffered bleeding on the brain, skull fractures, a lacerated kidney and numerous other internal injuries.
Terrazas has been charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and several other felonies in connection with the incident. Terrazas was fleeing other law enforcement officers in a stolen black, 2016 Chevy Tahoe when Arterburn was struck.
