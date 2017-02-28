Toddler who reportedly swallowed laundry detergent is hospitalized

A toddler who reportedly swallowed liquid laundry detergent on Tuesday morning was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition.
The child, who is 2, almost passed out and did vomit blood after ingesting the soap, according to emergency radio traffic. First responders called to the 7100 block of West Shade at around 10:45 a.m. were trying to determine the amount the toddler drank and whether the child swallowed any other substance. The address is near Central and Ridge.
The child was taken to Wesley Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, a Sedgwick County dispatcher said.
