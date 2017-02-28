Driver’s license offices to take down system that made waits shorter

Those needing a new driver’s license or to renew your driver’s license in the Wichita area will have to physically stand in line instead of virtually for the next few weeks.
According to Jeannine Koranda, a Kansas Department of Revenue spokeswoman, the system that allows people to reserve a place in line at licensing stations with their cellphone, tablet or computer will be down beginning on Wednesday. Service at the offices that have the system will be provided on a first come, first-served basis.
A new system is expected to be installed and ready for use by mid-March, Koranda said. In the meantime, Kansas residents needing to renew their license or get a new one at the state’s seven largest driver’s licensing offices might spend more time waiting.
“The biggest thing with the new system is that it will provide more consistent wait times,” Koranda said. “With the old system, people could delay their place in line and that caused problems for the people behind them. The new system will alleviate some frustrations.”
Koranda said the new system will be in use at the driver’s license stations in Wichita, Andover, Derby, Topeka, Manhattan, Olathe and Mission. The system, Koranda said, will be provided by a North Carolina-based company called ACF Technologies.
To find the driver’s license office nearest you in Kansas and for hours, go to: www.ksrevenue.org/dmvstations.html
Tips to help make the process easier
▪ Avoid the offices on Tuesday and Friday, which are typically the busiest times; early in the morning is your best option.
▪ Try to visit between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
▪ If you need to renew or replace a driver’s license or ID card, consider going to an office in a neighboring county, where lines may be shorter.
▪ If you’re applying for a permit, be sure to have the right documents, including the pink permit form, birth certificate and proof of a Social Security number.
Source: Kansas Department of Revenue
