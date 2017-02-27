Cigarettes, candles likely cause of fatal fire in Hutchinson, officials say

Hutchinson fire officials say cigarettes and candles are the likely cause of a fire that killed a 44-year-old Arizona man Saturday morning.
The blaze that engulfed a small apartment in the 1000 block of North Poplar has been ruled accidental, Hutchinson’s interim fire chief Doug Hanen said by e-mail. Jason Conrad of Tucson died in the fire.
Hanen said the fire started on a couch on the first floor of the apartment. “Cigarettes and candles were found in the area of origin with no other sources being located,” he said.
Conrad was alone in the apartment at the time. Firefighters called to the address shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday saw smoke and fire rolling out of a window when they arrived. Conrad’s body was partially blocking the door when they tried to open it.
He was pronounced dead on site and suffered second- and third-degree burns to a third of his body, Hanen said. The fire caused about $40,000 in damage.
