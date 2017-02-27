Wichita mayor to speak at St. John’s Lenten Luncheon Series

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell is the keynote speaker at St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Wednesday prayer services during Lent. The series theme is “places in our city where love and compassion bring healing and justice,” according to a news release. Longwell is slated to discuss how public service relates to his faith.
Prayer services will be held in the sanctuary from noon until 12:30, including 15 minutes for the speaker. A $5 luncheon will be held afterward with a chance to continue the conversation. The church is at 402 N. Topeka.
Other speakers: March 15, Spencer Lindsay of Working Men of Christ Ministry; March 22, Dave Fulton, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; March 29, Vicki Bond of the Raise my Head Foundation; and April 5, Cindy Watson, senior pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Wichita.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments