Local

February 27, 2017 10:50 AM

Crews respond to fire call downtown; some traffic closed

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Traffic was blocked for a while Monday morning in portions of downtown Wichita so fire crews could investigate a report of a possible fire at the AT&T building at First and Broadway.

Broadway and Topeka from Douglas to First Street were affected. Several Wichita Fire Department trucks responded to the high-rise building around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com later for more details.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner-Edgerton High School

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos