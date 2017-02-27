Crews respond to fire call downtown; some traffic closed

Traffic was blocked for a while Monday morning in portions of downtown Wichita so fire crews could investigate a report of a possible fire at the AT&T building at First and Broadway.
Crews responding to a situation downtown near First & Topeka pic.twitter.com/4JGohOMAXo— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) February 27, 2017
Broadway and Topeka from Douglas to First Street were affected. Several Wichita Fire Department trucks responded to the high-rise building around 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com later for more details.
Few dozen people looking on. Appears they're focusing on the AT&T building pic.twitter.com/s7JepXlX7E— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) February 27, 2017
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
