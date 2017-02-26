Local

February 26, 2017 9:36 PM

Missing man’s body found in Cowley County pond

By Beccy Tanner

The body of a 32-year-old Cowley County man who had been missing since Jan. 18 was found last week in a Cowley County pond.

Following an autopsy, authorities have identified the man as Cole E. Hartung.

A news release issued Sunday by the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said Hartung died as a result of drowning.

“At this time there are no indications of foul play and the case is still under investigation,” the release said.

The owner of a piece of property in the northern part of the county found a person dead in the pond at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said in a news release. The sheriff’s office and the Winfield Fire Department recovered the body from the water.

