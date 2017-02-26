Reservations can now be made for Wichita Compassion Tour

It’s time to get on the bus for Wichita’s Compassion Tour.
This year marks the first time for such a tour, said the tour’s organizer and facilitator, Kenneth Friedel.
“A lot of people want to do something about our community and are frustrated by those who don’t engage,” Friedel said. “I’ve had many conversations with younger people in the workforce, emerging leaders, who have a drive and spirit to help make their community better.”
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. March 9, a bus will tour Wichita’s areas of need and where Friedel says compassion and care can happen. The tour ends at 1:40 p.m.
Friedel said the tour has become necessary as government funding has gone down and grants have become more competitive.
The tour, which includes a lunch and roundtable discussion, has four stops — at the United Methodist Open Door, the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County, His Helping Hands at Central Christian Church and Episcopal Social Services Venture House and Breakthrough Club.
“We will load people up and take them around to expose, educate and engage,” he said.
The event is free. But people who would like to go are encouraged to make reservations by emailing wichitacompassiontours@gmail.com by March 6.
Other areas of Wichita the tour will include are Old Town, Delano, the Douglas Design District, the West Bank and the Waterfront.
A flier about the tour reads: “How are we doing taking care of the poor, mentally ill, and homeless brethren in Wichita? Let’s create an experience and have an open, compelling discussion.”
Friedel said it is an opportunity for Wichitans to be more engaged in the community.
“We don’t always get to see the needs of the majority of Wichita,” Friedel said. “This tour came out of an inspiration and desire to create a new way to engage people, especially younger leaders and employees.”
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
