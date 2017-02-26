Two ramps reopen, two others close at Kellogg, I-235

Two busy ramps in west Wichita have reopened, but two more are scheduled for temporary closure.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, the two westbound exit ramps from Kellogg to I-235 will close until Saturday, March 4, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation release. The ramps are for southbound and northbound I-235.
A week ago, the ramps on the south side of the interchange were closed. Both ramps reopened this weekend.
The closures are part of ongoing work to redo the I-235/Kellogg interchange, which began November 2015.
The ramp closures come on the heels of demolition work this weekend just a few miles to the north. The 25th Street bridge over I-235 was torn down this weekend.
That work is part of a Kansas Department of Transportation project rebuilding five bridges on I-235.
Motorist are no longer able to exit from I-235 to 25th Street or get on I-235 from 25th Street. A new bridge and new ramps will be built and is scheduled to be done in November, according to KDOT.
More information about the bridge project and other KDOT projects in the Wichita area can be found here: https://www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro/default.asp
Comments