February 26, 2017 1:05 PM

Two ramps reopen, two others close at Kellogg, I-235

By Julie Mah

Two busy ramps in west Wichita have reopened, but two more are scheduled for temporary closure.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, the two westbound exit ramps from Kellogg to I-235 will close until Saturday, March 4, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation release. The ramps are for southbound and northbound I-235.

Dangerous, unpopular I-235 interchange to get makeover

The I-235 and Kellogg interchange has been the ire of drivers for years. Work began in late 2015 to reconfigure the interchange; work isn't expected to be completed until 2019.

A week ago, the ramps on the south side of the interchange were closed. Both ramps reopened this weekend.

The closures are part of ongoing work to redo the I-235/Kellogg interchange, which began November 2015.

The ramp closures come on the heels of demolition work this weekend just a few miles to the north. The 25th Street bridge over I-235 was torn down this weekend.

Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

Construction crews tear down the Kansas Turnpike bridge at Kellogg near Webb on Friday night into Saturday morning. (Dec. 2-3, 2016 / Courtesy of Kansas Turnpike)

That work is part of a Kansas Department of Transportation project rebuilding five bridges on I-235.

Motorist are no longer able to exit from I-235 to 25th Street or get on I-235 from 25th Street. A new bridge and new ramps will be built and is scheduled to be done in November, according to KDOT.

More information about the bridge project and other KDOT projects in the Wichita area can be found here: https://www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro/default.asp

