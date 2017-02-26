Car smashes into Family Dollar store

Business at a Family Dollar in west Wichita was interrupted Sunday morning after a car smashed into the front of the store.
The call came in at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash at the Family Dollar store at 245 N. West St., according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.
At about 10 a.m., several Wichita police vehicles were seen at the store, along with a small four-door Ford that appeared to have crashed into a window near the front door of the business.
An officer at the scene said no injuries were reported. As of just after 10 a.m., the store remained open for business, according to an employee.
