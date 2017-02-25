Chili cookoff raises money for injured officer

Toni Anderson, a 2014 East High graduate, has been missing since Jan. 15 and was last seen in Kansas City. Her mother, Liz, is still leading efforts to try and locate her and talked to Wichita Eagle reporter Bryan Horwath about how hard the past five weeks have been.
Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer chose a symbolic location to launch his bid for governor Monday, the Hotel at Old Town, setting the tone for a community activist campaign contrasting with the small-government philosophy that has dominated Kansas politics during Gov. Sam Brownback’s six years in office. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
More than 250 people came together on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Hesston High School gymnasium for a service called “One Year – A Community Remembers: ‘The Light Shines in the Darkness,’ ” commemorating those killed in a mass shooting last year. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)