Police: Don’t fall for scam pretending to help Wichita officer

Scam artists may be using the injury to Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn to steal money from people by pretending to be fundraisers for him and his family.
“Unfortunately, we have been notified of a possible scam going on where individuals are calling phone numbers around the area and asking for donations for Officer Arterburn” Sgt. Nikki Woodroow said on Friday, in a written statement.
“Please advise your viewers and listeners to be very careful when it comes to phone solicitations,” “The WPD is unaware of anyone that should be contacting community members by phone asking for a monetary donation for our officer.”
People wanting to help Arterburn can use Honore Adversis at www.thin-blue-line.org or visit the fund-raising events for him, she wrote. There is a chili cookoff today, for example, starting at 11 a.m. in front of the Warren Oldtown Theatre. Many police officers plan to attend.
Scams are a common problem in Sedgwick County. Prosecutors and officials from the Mental Health
Association of Sedgwick County estimate that as many as 7,000 elderly are abused by financial scam artists every year.
Woodrow asked that if anyone calls for a donation, talk to them long enough to get their name, the name of the organization they say they represent, and a phone number. Then call police, she wrote.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
