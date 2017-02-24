Authorities await autopsy results to ID body found in Cowley County

Authorities on Friday were waiting on the results of an autopsy to identify a person found dead in a rural Cowley County pond on Thursday afternoon.
The age and gender of the person and how he or she died was not immediately clear.
The owner of a piece of property in the northern part of the county found the person dead in the pond at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said in a news release. The sheriff’s office and the Winfield Fire Department recovered the body from the water, he said.
“At this time the body has not been positively identified and the case is still under investigation.”
The body was taken to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita for an autopsy. Falletti said in a e-mail Friday that he would release the person’s name as soon as the body is identified.
“We are really waiting on the results of the autopsy,” he said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
