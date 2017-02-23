Valley Center bus involved in accident; no reported injuries

A Valley Center school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon at 93rd and Broadway, according to a Sedgwick County 911 dispatcher.
The accident was reported at 4:19 p.m.
Valley Center school superintendent Cory Gibson said the bus was rear-ended and that 15 students were on board at the time.
There were no reported injuries.
The Valley Center Police Department is investigating, with the Park City Police Department assisting.
Parents are being notified, and a backup bus is already en route to the scene, Gibson said.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner, btanner@wichitaeagle.com
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias, stobias@wichitaeagle.com
