National Guard unit to host open house

The Kansas National Guard will host an open house at the armory in south Wichita on Friday and Saturday.
The event, hosted by Company C, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the armory at 3617 S. Seneca.
Visitors can meet soldiers from the company and view displays such as a Bradley fighting vehicle and a military Humvee. Inside displays will include a Bradley tabletop computer gunnery simulator and weapons displays.
There will also be a display with cots, blankets, emergency meals and other items demonstrating what the armory can do for residents during an emergency.
