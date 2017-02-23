Elephants are trained every three days

The Sedgwick County Zoo’s staff works with the elephants, who are trained every three days on different activities and are all working together as a herd. (video by Jaime Green)
Former Wichita mayor announces run for governor

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer chose a symbolic location to launch his bid for governor Monday, the Hotel at Old Town, setting the tone for a community activist campaign contrasting with the small-government philosophy that has dominated Kansas politics during Gov. Sam Brownback’s six years in office. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

Hesston residents come together as shooting anniversary nears

More than 250 people came together on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Hesston High School gymnasium for a service called “One Year – A Community Remembers: ‘The Light Shines in the Darkness,’ ” commemorating those killed in a mass shooting last year. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

