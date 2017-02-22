Mulvane man killed when train hit his truck, trooper says

Authorities say a man in his 60s died Wednesday morning when a train struck the truck he was driving on a gravel road south and east of Mulvane.
The man’s name has not yet been released. But he was a resident of Mulvane, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said.
Crittenden said it appears the man may have not seen the train coming as he was driving a Ford Ranger east on 120th Street North near K-15 at about 8:30 a.m. The crossing in that area is marked with signs but has no other warning signals like flashing lights, sirens or crossing arms that automatically drop when a train is approaching, Crittenden said.
The tracks are about 100 feet west of the highway.
The man died at the scene. The train was traveling south when he failed to yield to it and was hit, Crittenden said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
