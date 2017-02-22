Boy, 4, critically injured in go-cart crash

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition at a Wichita hospital after he was hurt in a go-cart crash Tuesday night.
The boy was riding in the go-cart with an adult when the accident happened at about 6:40 p.m. at 32202 57th Road, said Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti. The address is south of Arkansas City near Highway 77 and 312th Road.
The boy was taken by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center for treatment. He was in critical condition and “is now stable,” according to the sheriff’s daily law enforcement blotter.
“The accident is still under investigation,” Falletti said early Wednesday afternoon.
