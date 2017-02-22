Man identified in fatal Butler County crash

A Wichita man was killed early Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in Butler County, according to Sheriff Kelly Herzet.
Marcus I. Sain, 47, died after the 1995 GMC Yukon he was driving went off the road and rolled several times just north of Rose Hill sometime around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Herzet said.
The crash happened at the intersection of 150th Street and Butler Road. A call about the crash came in at 12:30 a.m., Herzet said.
The vehicle was traveling north on Butler when it went off the road and hit several signs before eventually rolling, leading to the ejection of its driver.
Herzet said Wednesday morning that investigators don’t know why the SUV went off the road, but added that it didn’t appear to be alcohol-related. Herzet said Sain’s last-known address was in Wichita.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
