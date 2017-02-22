Local

February 22, 2017 9:52 AM

Warren Theaters donates $5,000 for injured officer

By Bryan Horwath

Movie theater magnate Bill Warren has donated $5,000 toward the recovery of injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn.

The donation was made to the Honore Adversis Foundation – the organization handling donations for the injured officer – on behalf of Warren Theaters, according to a news release.

Arterburn was run over by a fleeing suspect in a stolen SUV on Feb. 7 in Wichita. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Wichita police.

“We have always had a wonderful relationship with officers of the Wichita Police Department,” said Warren in the release. “We want to be there for Brian and his family, and we hope other people and companies will too.”

As of Monday, $10,000 had gone to Arterburn’s family to pay for their expenses, said Paul Zamorano, president and founder of the Honore Adversis Foundation.

The other approximately $20,000 raised – and 100 percent of funds received in the future – will go to the family when they need it, Zamorano said.

The foundation provides financial assistance or services to men and women in good standing in the Wichita chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

