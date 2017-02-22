Local

Man dies in Cowley County motorcycle crash

By Bryan Horwath

A Longton man died Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving veered of a highway in Cowley County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

David M. Ancell, 62, was operating a 2007 Honda motorcycle and traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 160 when he veered off the road and struck an embankment at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash happened just east of Cambridge, according to the report. Ancell was wearing a helmet, the report said.

