Collision closes 21st and Greenwich Road

Motorists are being advised to avoid the intersection of 21st and Greenwich in northeast Wichita after a collision involving a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.
The collision was reported at 5:48 p.m., a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. One person was trapped in their vehicle after the crash, though they have been freed from the vehicle and initially diagnosed with injuries not considered critical.
Traffic remains open for northbound Greenwich and eastbound 21st, authorities have said, but other directions are closed.
