Boy hit by vehicle in Delano

A boy was struck by a vehicle just west of downtown early Tuesday afternoon, according to an eyewitness and a 911 dispatch supervisor.
A call about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at Seneca and Douglas came in to dispatch at 1:12 p.m., the supervisor said.
An eyewitness at the scene said they saw the young boy fly “10 feet into the air” after being struck. Responders at the scene said the injured boy was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis.
