Teens, have any free time over spring break? Consider volunteering

Wichita-area students 12 years and older are invited to spend part of their spring break helping area nonprofits.
United Way of the Plains is organizing its 23rd annual Youth Days of Caring over spring break week, March 20-24.
Students may choose from hundreds of projects, including crafting with kids, light office work, caring for animals, cleaning and more.
Students may sign up at www.unitedwayplains.org/youth-days-of-caring. Deadline to register is March 14. Those without computer access can call 2-1-1 (United Way’s 24-hour information phone line).
Participants will receive a United Way Youth Days of Caring T-shirt while supplies last. Projects are available for middle school and high school students and can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments