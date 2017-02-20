Local

February 20, 2017 9:44 AM

Powerball jackpot grows to more than $400 million

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Nobody won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, which means it will now grow to more than $400 million.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is now $403 million, according to the Powerball website. The cash option for the estimated new jackpot amount is just under $244 million, according to the site.

The previous $349 million jackpot from Saturday was the 12th-largest in Powerball history, according to the Kansas Lottery website.

The numbers drawn on Saturday were 3-7-9-31 and 33 with a Powerball of 20.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

