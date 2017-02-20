Local

February 20, 2017 7:07 AM

Kellogg road work to affect east-side residents

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

Ongoing work on projects along Kellogg will affect those who drive in east Wichita.

Starting Monday, the eastbound K-96 ramp to westbound Kellogg will close until November 2021 for the construction of two bridges over the Kansas Turnpike, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Transportation. A new ramp to westbound Kellogg will be constructed.

Also, the 127th Street connection to East Kellogg is closed permanently.

Details about work in East Kellogg can be found at: http://eastkelloggimprovements.com. More information on KDOT projects in the Wichita area: https://www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro.

Other road projects in Wichita include:

▪ Ramp closures at I-235 and Kellogg. The ramp from southbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg closed Sunday night. The eastbound Kellogg ramp to northbound I-235 also closed. Both ramps will be closed until Saturday, Feb. 25.

The closures are part of ongoing work to redo the I-235/Kellogg interchange, which began in November 2015.

▪ The 25th Street bridge over I-235 is scheduled to be demolished this coming weekend, from Friday night through early Monday morning.

