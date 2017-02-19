‘Show Your Love’ seeks end to high infant mortality rates among blacks

Kansas has the highest rate for infant mortality among African-Americans, according to the nonprofit Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.
The rate of mortality among black infants rises even higher in Sedgwick County.
To change those numbers, the Zero to One Project is hosting the “Show Your Love” campaign on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chester Lewis Academy, 1847 N. Chautauqua. The community discussion is free and open to the public.
“It is alarming that Sedgwick County experiences one of the highest rates of black infant deaths in the nation,” Melody McCray-Miller, principal investigator with the project, said in a news release. “Join us as we bring resource partners and community together to raise awareness about disparities in infant mortality rates and promote health and wellness.”
To register, visit www.showyourlovecampaign.eventbrite.com.
