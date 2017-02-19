Local

February 19, 2017 9:40 AM

Wichita man injured in Sunday morning Turnpike crash

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A man was injured early Sunday when part of a vehicle struck him after a two-vehicle collision on the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita.

Timothy Williams, 55, of Wichita was transported for medical attention, according to a Kansas Turnpike Authority accident report, after being struck by the driver’s side mirror from a disabled car after the disabled car was hit by another vehicle.

The report listed Williams as a “pedestrian” at the time he was injured. The driver of the vehicle that struck the disabled vehicle was listed as Minh Pham, 57, of Wichita.

The crash happened at 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the report, near milepost 36 on the Turnpike between Mulvane and Haysville. The crash occurred on the northbound side of the Turnpike.

According to Turnpike Authority tweets, northbound lanes were blocked for about an hour following the crash. As of about 6 a.m., all lanes were reported open.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Firefighter calendar models show off adoptable dogs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos