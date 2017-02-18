Fire marshal: Furnace malfunction ignited house fire on Whitfield

3:23 Battling a river monster Pause

2:17 Catching lake monsters

1:08 Record-setting fish

1:41 Catching monster catfish

3:28 The 'kill chain': How Wichitans fight in combat from here

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:22 Fire ravages house near 13th and Woodlawn

2:33 Eyewitness footage of explosion, fire at Neodesha plant

1:24 Can bikes and horses co-exist at Pawnee Prairie Park?