Standoff suspect jailed in connection with robbery

The man who barricaded himself in a south Wichita house for several hours on Friday has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest, Wichita police said.
The stand-off with police began about 6 p.m. Friday after police went to the house to investigate a robbery. Police on Saturday released more details about the standoff:
“As the officers approached the residence they observed the 39 year old male they were attempting to contact at the residence,” Wichita police officer Charley Davidson wrote in a prepared statement.
“The male retreated into the residence and refused to come out of the residence or communicate with the officers.
“A search warrant was drawn regarding the location and officers entered the home and the male had barricaded himself in the attic of the residence,” Davidson wrote. “Officers communicated with the male for several hours to have him come down from the attic. Shortly before 11:00 pm officers were able to take the male into custody....”
No one else was in the house during the stand-off, Davidson wrote.
