Sheriff asks for help finding missing Cowley County man

Authorities in Cowley County are looking for a 32-year-old man last seen by his father on Jan. 18.
Cole E. Hartung is white, 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is thought to be missing, Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti said in an e-mail asking for the public’s help to find him.
Anyone who knows Hartung’s whereabouts or spots him is asked to call the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office at 620-221-5444 or call Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777 or 620-441-7777.
Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at www.cowleycounty.org/crime-stoppers.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
