Silver Alert issued for Butler County man

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Paul Brown, 78, left his home at about 4 p.m. Thursday to get milk in Towanda, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He was in a red 2003 Ford pickup with Kansas tag of 127 BMZ. He is 5 foot 7 and weighs about 140 pounds. He has dementia and wears leg braces, the Sherifff’s Office said.
If you see him or his pickup, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 316-322-4257 or 316-322-4254.
Comments