Foster parent classes begin next week

People interested in becoming foster parents are encouraged to register for one of two upcoming 10-week courses, officials said.
The free courses, offered by St. Francis Community Services, are designed to help people make informed decisions about becoming a resource family for children in foster or adoption programs, a statement issued by the agency said. The course also provides training required by the state of Kansas for potential foster parents.
The classes start at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 23 at 4155 E. Harry.
More than 200 Sedgwick County children must stay in homes outside the county because there are not enough local foster families to accommodate them, officials said.
Those interested in registering for the course or learning more about becoming a foster parent can go online to www.fostercare-ks.org or call toll-free at 866-999-1599.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
