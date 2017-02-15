$6.5 million renovation to form neurocritical care unit at Wesley

Wesley Medical Center has plans for a dedicated neurocritical care unit through a $6.5 million renovation of its 10-bed intermediate medical unit. The renovation will add four beds.
Experts estimate that, as baby boomers age, there will be an 11 to 18 percent increase in neurology needs, Ross Barker, director of neurosciences and medical education, said in a release.
The facility will continue Wesley’s treatment of people with strokes (ischemic and hemorrhage), epileptic seizures, brain tumors and subarachnoid bleeds.
“While this is an important step to becoming a Comprehensive Stroke Center, this is also about becoming a comprehensive neuroscience center for the region,” Barker said. “It’s something we are working toward.”
Construction will begin this summer.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments