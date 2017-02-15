Brownback: Some office calls with O’Donnell were intercepted

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said his office received notice from the Department of Justice on Wednesday that some phone calls with former state senator Michael O’Donnell were intercepted as part of an investigation.
“We just got one (letter) today about phone calls with Michael O’Donnell,” he said.
Brownback confirmed that federal authorities notified his office that some calls with O’Donnell’s number were intercepted.
“I did talk with Michael O’Donnell on the phone. I talked to him a lot in person when he was here as a state senator,” he said.
Brownback said he thinks his office got the same letter The Eagle received earlier in the week about phone calls with O’Donnell, who is now a Sedgwick County commissioner.
“We don’t know what it’s about,” Brownback said about the federal probe.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments