Excel shooting remembrance event set for Sunday

An event commemorating the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting that left four dead and more than a dozen wounded at a Hesston lawn manufacturing plant is set for Sunday at Hesston High School.
The event starts at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium, 200 N. Ridge Road in Hesston. The public is welcome, but television cameras will not be allowed inside, Hesston city clerk Jason Thrasher said in an e-mail announcing the event.
Cedric Ford, 38, killed Josh Higbee, Renee Benjamin and Brian Sadowsky and injured 14 others on Feb. 25, 2016, during a drug- and alcohol-fueled shooting spree that started along a highway near his Newton home and ended inside Excel Industries, where he worked as a painter.
Hesston police Chief Doug Schroeder fatally shot Ford inside the plant to stop the gunfire.
Ford has been served with court papers from a girlfriend seeking a protective order that day, which authorities think may have tipped off the rampage.
