Local

February 14, 2017 9:30 AM

Excel shooting remembrance event set for Sunday

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

An event commemorating the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting that left four dead and more than a dozen wounded at a Hesston lawn manufacturing plant is set for Sunday at Hesston High School.

The event starts at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium, 200 N. Ridge Road in Hesston. The public is welcome, but television cameras will not be allowed inside, Hesston city clerk Jason Thrasher said in an e-mail announcing the event.

Cedric Ford, 38, killed Josh Higbee, Renee Benjamin and Brian Sadowsky and injured 14 others on Feb. 25, 2016, during a drug- and alcohol-fueled shooting spree that started along a highway near his Newton home and ended inside Excel Industries, where he worked as a painter.

Hesston police Chief Doug Schroeder fatally shot Ford inside the plant to stop the gunfire.

Ford has been served with court papers from a girlfriend seeking a protective order that day, which authorities think may have tipped off the rampage.

In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

Survivors, victims' families and law enforcement tell of the deadly mass shooting at Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas on Feb. 25, 2016. Video by John Albert/The Wichita Eagle

jalbert@wichitaeagle.com
 

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos