North Wichita building fire causes $300,000 in damage

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI Pause

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

3:16 Officer Paul Cruz dispels a rumor about immigrants being pulled over indiscriminately

2:29 Watkins plane dedication

2:59 'All Lives Black Lives Matter' by Devon Bray

1:31 Wichita veteran wins Smart car

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over spillway at Lake Oroville in California

2:03 Event Elements to move downtown