North Wichita building fire causes $300,000 in damage

A building fire in north Wichita that broke out Sunday is suspected to have caused about $300,000 in damage, according to the Wichita Fire Department.
Kelly Zane of the department’s fire investigations unit said Monday morning that about $5,000 in building contents was also lost during the fire, which was reported at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
No businesses were in operation out of the building, which is located near 20th and Broadway, Zane said. The blaze closed traffic and shut down movement along nearby railroad tracks Sunday evening.
Multiple units from the fire department were called with more than 50 firefighters on the scene within minutes, said Fire Chief Ron Blackwell from the scene on Sunday. No injuries were reported.
Signs on the building indicated it had been used as a Boost Mobile location, a nail salon and a “cash-for-gold” store. Blackwell said a restaurant had been located in the building at one time.
“Firefighters deployed a series of aerial and elevated streams,” Blackwell said. “The fire had vented itself through the roof. (Firefighters) forced entry into the building with heavy water streams.”
“At one point during the firefight, we were forced from the building due to concerns of possible collapse.”
Zane said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments