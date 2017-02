Fire at 20th and Broadway

Multiple units from the Wichita Fire Department were called to a fire in a building at 20th and Broadway on Sunday evening, Feb. 12, 2017. Broadway was closed between 19th and 21st, and emergency officials shut down the railroad tracks in the area. Flames were showing on the roof of the building where Boost Mobile is located. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)