February 12, 2017 11:05 AM

Injured officer still critical, police say

By Bryan Horwath

Injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn remains in critical condition, according to a Sunday morning statement from his department.

The statement from a Wichita Police Department spokeswoman was sent out at about 10:30 a.m. In a response to a Sunday morning question on its Facebook page, the department commented that Arterburn is “still fighting.”

A 25-year veteran of the force, Arterburn suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain while being run over by a fleeing suspect in a stolen SUV on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have charged Justin F. Terrazas, 31, with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. Terrazas made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday.

Terrazas is also facing several other felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s events. In Kansas, a conviction of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer carries the same penalty as an attempted first-degree murder conviction.

Police have said Arterburn was using a tire-deflation device when he was hit. The department said it has since suspended use of the tool.

