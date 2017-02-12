Injured officer still critical, police say

Injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn remains in critical condition, according to a Sunday morning statement from his department.
The statement from a Wichita Police Department spokeswoman was sent out at about 10:30 a.m. In a response to a Sunday morning question on its Facebook page, the department commented that Arterburn is “still fighting.”
A 25-year veteran of the force, Arterburn suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain while being run over by a fleeing suspect in a stolen SUV on Tuesday.
Prosecutors have charged Justin F. Terrazas, 31, with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. Terrazas made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday.
Terrazas is also facing several other felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s events. In Kansas, a conviction of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer carries the same penalty as an attempted first-degree murder conviction.
Police have said Arterburn was using a tire-deflation device when he was hit. The department said it has since suspended use of the tool.
