One hurt in two-car crash in Wichita

A two-car crash left one person hurt and a power line knocked down Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 22nd and Minnesota in Wichita.
The injury was not considered serious, police said.
The accident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A power line, possibly live, lay across part of the street, because one of the cars struck a power pole at the southwest corner of the intersection. Firefighters on the scene, and police, were keeping people away from the power line. People in the neigborhood walked near it after the crash.
Westar Energy was sending a crew to repair the damage, firefighters at the scene said.
