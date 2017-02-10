Large fire damages business in southwest Wichita

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged Diamond Engineering on West Pawnee Friday night, Feb. 10. Video by Stan Finger
Crime & Courts

Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact-resistant glass standing between them and the inside of the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. (Courtesy of Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Aviation

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)

Outdoors

Roadrunner hangs out at Kansas farm

Birds are common around farmsteads, where assorted sparrows and cardinals can find food and shelter. But the 2-foot-long bird that’s a regular at Mike Thompson’s farm often stops visitors in their tracks. “Most people have never seen a roadrunner around here, so it kind of surprises them,” said Thompson, who lives about 25 miles south of downtown Wichita. “We looked out the window (about two years ago), and he was coming down the driveway. He’s been here ever since.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

