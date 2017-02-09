Local

February 9, 2017 9:22 PM

Two hurt in house fire on Oliver

By Stan Finger

Two people suffered minor injuries in a house fire Thursday night, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North Oliver, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s midway between Central and 13th.

It took firefighters only a few minutes to put out the fire, which started when a rug was left over a floor furnace grate. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, the supervisor said.

A damage estimate has not yet been released.

