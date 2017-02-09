Wichita council member out as GOP chooses Congress candidate

As Republicans leaders prepare to select their candidate tonight in the race to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo, they’ll have one fewer name to choose from.
Wichita City Council member Pete Meitzner has withdrawn from the race.
“I’ve attempted to be honest with myself and review each situation I face realistically and dispassionately,” Meitzner said in a withdrawal announcement. “This situation is no different and I’ve determined that my appointment to be the Republican nominee is unlikely.”
The 126 members of the Republican 4th District Congressional Committee will meet tonight at Friends University to select their nominee for an April 11 special election to replace Pompeo, who resigned from Congress last month to become CIA director under President Trump.
The remaining candidates include former Congressman Todd Tiahrt, GOP activist and Trump campaign staff member Alan Cobb, state Treasurer Ron Estes, former talk-show host Joseph Ashby and Wichita lawyers George Bruce and Eric Jeffrey Kidwell.
The special nominating convention is open to the public and will feature short speeches by the candidates, although only members of the committee will be allowed to vote.
The convention, in the administration building auditorium, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
