February 9, 2017 3:19 PM

Stretch of South Broadway closed while law enforcement work standoff

By Amy Renee Leiker

A stretch of Broadway between 79th and 87th streets south is closed while law enforcement work a disturbance that turned into a standoff in the area.

Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said a SWAT team is on the scene as a precaution. What prompted the disturbance wasn’t immediately clear. But Broadway will be blocked until further notice, according to emergency scanner traffic mid-afternoon Thursday.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. That section of Broadway is south of Haysville.

