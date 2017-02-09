Stretch of South Broadway closed while law enforcement work standoff

A stretch of Broadway between 79th and 87th streets south is closed while law enforcement work a disturbance that turned into a standoff in the area.
Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said a SWAT team is on the scene as a precaution. What prompted the disturbance wasn’t immediately clear. But Broadway will be blocked until further notice, according to emergency scanner traffic mid-afternoon Thursday.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. That section of Broadway is south of Haysville.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
